County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

ICBK stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.