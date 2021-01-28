Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98.

COUP opened at $296.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.86 and its 200-day moving average is $305.69. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

