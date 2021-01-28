COVA (COVA) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $429,172.69 and approximately $142,906.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00853697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.71 or 0.04189332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017399 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.