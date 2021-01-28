Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Covenant Logistics Group traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.69. 245,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 102,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Paul Bunn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker bought 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $529,433. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

