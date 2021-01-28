COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $415.35 or 0.01331844 BTC on major exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

