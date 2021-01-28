Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.78

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 6443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Main First Bank raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covestro AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

