Cowen Prime Services LLC Decreases Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,750 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 140166 began coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

MGNI traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 116,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

