Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 4,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,813. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

