Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 999,300 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $479,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.