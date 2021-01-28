Cowen Prime Services LLC Lowers Position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969,582 shares during the quarter. HTG Molecular Diagnostics accounts for about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 7,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,983. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

