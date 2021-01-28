Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 115,750 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Inovalon makes up 5.2% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,264. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,931.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

