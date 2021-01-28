Cowen Prime Services LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.