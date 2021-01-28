Cowen Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

FFIV opened at $201.22 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

