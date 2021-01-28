Cowen Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.