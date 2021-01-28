CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

