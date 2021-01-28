CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

