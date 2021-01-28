CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

