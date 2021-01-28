Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Crane also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 498,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.17.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

