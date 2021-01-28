Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and 2.8%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across several of its businesses including engineered materials and process valve. Also, its buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, the company believes that acquisitions will boost its sales by $5 million. Net sales are expected to grow 4% year over year. However, it remains wary of the end-market challenges caused by the pandemic on its near-term performance. High debts might affect the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. Headwinds related to international exposure might affect its performance. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CR. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of CR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

