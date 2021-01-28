Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.09.

LHCG opened at $198.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

