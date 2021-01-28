Credit Suisse Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $84.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE MS opened at $68.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

