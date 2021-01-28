Credit Suisse Group Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $92.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

EHC traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.58. 15,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,280. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

