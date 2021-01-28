Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Underperform

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

ARKAY opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

