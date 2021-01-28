Credit Suisse Group Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $197.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

MMM stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

