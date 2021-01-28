Credits (CS) Price Up 44.4% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $54,187.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

