Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Cree stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 63,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

