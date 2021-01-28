Critical Contrast: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 145.44 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.81

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -302.22% -128.52% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Risk and Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles. Patriot Scientific Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

