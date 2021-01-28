Critical Survey: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sientra and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 2.65 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -1.92 Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 20.86 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97% Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sientra and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra currently has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 64.01%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sientra has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sientra beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

