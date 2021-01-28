CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.20 ($15.53) and last traded at €13.08 ($15.39). Approximately 61,978 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.04 ($15.34).

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.55 and a 200 day moving average of €12.44.

About CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

