Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.