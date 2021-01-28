Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

