Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $204,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.22 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

