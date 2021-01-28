Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

