Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

