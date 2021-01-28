Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

