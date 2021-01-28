Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,210 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 80,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

