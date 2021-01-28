Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GATX by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $146,984.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

