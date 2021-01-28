CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.60 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.