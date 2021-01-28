Crypterium Reaches Market Cap of $23.07 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $23.07 million and $891,831.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00891881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.51 or 0.04202175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017671 BTC.

CRPT is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

