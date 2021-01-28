Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

