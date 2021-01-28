Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,026 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

