Csenge Advisory Group Has $533,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

