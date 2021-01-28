Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Masimo were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $251.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.46 and a 200 day moving average of $241.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

