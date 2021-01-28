Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

