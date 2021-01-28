Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPM stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

