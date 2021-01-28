Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,581 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,908 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

