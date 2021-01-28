Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

