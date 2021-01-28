Csenge Advisory Group Sells 336 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.95 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

