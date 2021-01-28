Csenge Advisory Group Sells 944 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $167.71 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

