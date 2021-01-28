Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $76.10.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.